Reviewing Tokyo Electron (TOELY) and The Competition

Tokyo Electron (OTC:TOELY – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tokyo Electron to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tokyo Electron Competitors 2532 10098 19804 706 2.56

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 627.29%. Given Tokyo Electron’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tokyo Electron has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 22.63% 28.75% 20.52% Tokyo Electron Competitors -470.17% -79.71% -11.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tokyo Electron pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 47.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion $2.51 billion 19.84 Tokyo Electron Competitors $29.54 billion $592.42 million 53.89

Tokyo Electron’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tokyo Electron. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron’s competitors have a beta of 1.60, indicating that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

