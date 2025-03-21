Reviewing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompoSecure and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $16.19, suggesting a potential upside of 41.87%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

This table compares CompoSecure and Cosmos Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $420.57 million 2.78 $19.24 million ($1.14) -10.01 Cosmos Group $620,000.00 0.74 -$77.34 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -5.63% -14.87% 36.45% Cosmos Group N/A N/A -78.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Cosmos Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

