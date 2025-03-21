Reviewing Atlantic International (ATLN) and Its Competitors

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Atlantic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32% Atlantic International Competitors -0.66% 15.33% 4.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic International $27.89 million -$5.63 million -0.73 Atlantic International Competitors $3.14 billion $30.14 million -1.15

This table compares Atlantic International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atlantic International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlantic International peers beat Atlantic International on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Atlantic International Company Profile

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

