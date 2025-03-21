Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $19.22. 2,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Residential REIT ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Institutional Trading of Residential REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Residential REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Residential REIT ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $742,000.

About Residential REIT ETF

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

