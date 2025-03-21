Research Analysts Set Expectations for DWTX FY2024 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.
Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 15.6 %
NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28.
Institutional Trading of Dogwood Therapeutics
About Dogwood Therapeutics
Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.
