Research Analysts Set Expectations for DWTX FY2024 Earnings

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Get Dogwood Therapeutics alerts:

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 15.6 %

NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $9.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.07. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Institutional Trading of Dogwood Therapeutics

About Dogwood Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DWTX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapeutics for pain and fatigue illness. Its product includes Halneuron. It focuses on antiviral therapies IMC-1 and IMC-2 to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response such as Long-COVID and fibromyalgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dogwood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.