Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Digital Realty Trust stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 469,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after buying an additional 281,704 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after buying an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

