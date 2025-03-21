Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AbbVie stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $211.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $373.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,204,000 after buying an additional 273,078 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

