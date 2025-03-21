Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $49.20. 2,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Relx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

