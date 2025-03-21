Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
