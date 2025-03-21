Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) CFO Jonathan Baliff Acquires 2,170 Shares

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Baliff purchased 2,170 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $24,694.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,496.52. This represents a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Redwire Stock Down 1.1 %

Redwire stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79. Redwire Co. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter worth about $4,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDW shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

