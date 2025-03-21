Recharge Resources (OTC:SLLTF) Stock Price Up 15.4% – Here’s Why

Recharge Resources Ltd. (OTC:SLLTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Recharge Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.
About Recharge Resources
Recharge Resources Ltd., a resource exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in Brussels Creek property comprises 17 claims covering 1350.43 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining District, British Columbia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Pinchi Lake nickel project covering an area of 3,170.47 hectares located in central British Columbia.
