Raymond James Lowers Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$0.40

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Baylin Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

Baylin Technologies stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.22 and a 1 year high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58. The stock has a market cap of C$41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

