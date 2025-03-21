Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $286.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

RL stock opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

