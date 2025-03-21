RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

RADCOM Stock Down 2.7 %

RDCM opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,330,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RADCOM by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

