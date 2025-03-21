Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%.

Qudian Price Performance

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Qudian has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $573.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qudian stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

