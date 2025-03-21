QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

QinetiQ Group Stock Down 3.1 %

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.08%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

