Q Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,315 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. NICE makes up 2.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $137.19 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

