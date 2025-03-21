Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,995.90. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pulmonx Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 371,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.50.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
