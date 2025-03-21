Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Director Glendon E. French III Sells 20,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,995.90. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LUNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 371,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $309.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

