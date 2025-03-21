PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan Sells 622 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $159.90 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.31.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Institutional Trading of PTC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in PTC by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PTC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.