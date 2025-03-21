Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 138.2% increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prudential Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 796 ($10.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 698.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 666.24. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 594.80 ($7.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 850.68 ($11.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.97) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.32) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,188 ($15.40).

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).

