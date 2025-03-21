ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $82,199,000. PPSC Investment Service Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 446,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,582 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $21,747,000. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 163,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 28,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $11,598,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

