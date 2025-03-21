ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.04 and traded as high as $57.69. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 3,244 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned 11.17% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

