Promising Technology Stocks To Consider – March 20th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft, and Alibaba Group are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the tech sector, such as those involved in computer hardware, software, and internet services. These stocks are often associated with rapid innovation and growth, though they can also exhibit higher volatility compared to stocks from more mature industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.47. 160,548,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,400,438. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.12. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $595.94. 13,844,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679,262. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.69.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.53. 22,560,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,753,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $386.07. 7,289,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,219,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $376.91 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.02. 18,004,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,975,421. The stock has a market cap of $325.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

