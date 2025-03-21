Promising Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Plus Therapeutics, Windtree Therapeutics, SAG, TeraWulf, and Plug Power are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small public companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share in the United States. These stocks are known for their high volatility and lower liquidity, which can result in greater risks and opportunities for investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

PSTV traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 294,215,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 118,582,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,608. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $737.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66.

SAG (SAG)

We are a Singapore-based provider of high-quality Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”), third party branded and in-house branded replacement parts for motor vehicles and for non-vehicle combustion engines serving a number of industries. We distribute spare parts through operations primarily based in Singapore and global sales primarily generated from the Middle East and Asia.

SAG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. 119,522,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,996. SAG has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 27,471,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,512,670. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.70.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 51,075,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,490,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

