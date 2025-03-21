Promising Bank Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by companies that operate in the banking and financial services sector. These stocks typically represent ownership in institutions that offer services such as accepting deposits, providing loans, and managing investments, and their performance is often influenced by economic cycles, interest rates, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $477.21. 17,312,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,804,038. The stock has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.83 and a 200 day moving average of $503.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,593,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826,149. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $670.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.34. 16,484,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,747,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $321.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,770. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.00. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 45,298,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,055. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $71.57. 8,914,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,280,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,475,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24.

