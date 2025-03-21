Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 662.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. This trade represents a 53.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 0.3 %

PRI opened at $288.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

