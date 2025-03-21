Prime Medicine’s (PRME) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRME. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

PRME opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

