Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited’s (NASDAQ:PC) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

Premium Catering’s (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 24th. Premium Catering had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 25th. The total size of the offering was $9,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.75. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Premium Catering Stock Performance

Shares of PC stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81. Premium Catering has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premium Catering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Premium Catering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premium Catering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premium Catering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Premium Catering

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries.

