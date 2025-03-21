Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Update

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 51,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 111.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 68,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

NYSE:PDS opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.64). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

