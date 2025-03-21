Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 674.19 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 656 ($8.51). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 663.36 ($8.60), with a volume of 24,151 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 692.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 673.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £301.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 4.20 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($649,896.27). 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

