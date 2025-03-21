Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $257.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

