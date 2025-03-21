Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.28. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

