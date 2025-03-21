PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:PHX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

About PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

