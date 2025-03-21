PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSE:PHX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.51. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
