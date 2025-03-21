Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,361,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 512,239 shares.The stock last traded at $14.76 and had previously closed at $14.87.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

