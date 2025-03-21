Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 9,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 68,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Performance Shipping Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 49.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.