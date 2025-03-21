Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) dropped 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.40 ($0.38). Approximately 7,600,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 1,006,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.60 ($0.45).

Pensana Trading Down 7.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.38. The stock has a market cap of £95.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,900 ($3,760.37). Also, insider Robert Kaplan purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,107.88). 38.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pensana

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

