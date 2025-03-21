Pecaut & CO. Grows Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 383,084 shares during the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,295,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $590,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

