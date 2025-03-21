Pecaut & CO. Buys 3,119 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.2668 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

