Pecaut & CO. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pecaut & CO. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

