Pecaut & CO. Acquires 26,500 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 220.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO. owned about 0.05% of LSB Industries worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXU. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 132.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,368,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 778,937 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 112.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 128,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LSB Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXU. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded LSB Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

