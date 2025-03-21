PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 75521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $795.15 million, a P/E ratio of 202.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PDF Solutions news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian bought 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 44,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

