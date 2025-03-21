Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 658 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.68, for a total value of $214,297.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,757.52. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $245.69 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

