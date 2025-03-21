Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093,785 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 158,960 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

