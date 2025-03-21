Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 3,310 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,774,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,025,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

