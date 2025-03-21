Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 288 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $171.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $173.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THG

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.