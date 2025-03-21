Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $234.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.92 and a 1 year high of $240.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.44.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

