Parallel Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.52.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $18,454,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,525. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,730 shares of company stock worth $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

