Parallel Advisors LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

ACWX opened at $56.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

