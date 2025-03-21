Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 48,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.76 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

