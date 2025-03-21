Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for approximately 3.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of J opened at $121.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

